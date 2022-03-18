Kalin's Call: Another weekend, another mix of snow, ice and rain for the Maritimes

A low pressure system set to move through the Maritimes late Saturday into Sunday isn't expected to bring the same impact as last weekend, as it isn’t as strong and won't be carrying the same strength of winds.

That said a mix of precipitation is expected for the Maritimes, including some accumulating snow in northern New Brunswick and a broader risk of some freezing rain.

The low develops out of the northeastern United States, off a second low pressure system that holds west of the St. Lawrence River Valley in Quebec. The system crosses New Brunswick early Sunday morning, before stalling out near the west coast of Newfoundland on Monday.

The first of the snow and rain shows up in southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia by late Saturday morning. While initially light, the precipitation increases in intensity for Saturday evening and night while spreading across the Maritimes.

A relatively quick turn to rain is expected for southwestern New Brunswick and western mainland Nova Scotia. Areas further north and east, including northern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and eastern Nova Scotia, may have to contend with some freezing rain for a number of hours Saturday night and early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the inclement weather should be down to scattered areas of flurries and showers.

Some of the northern most communities in New Brunswick could pick up some snow and ice pellet totals between five to 15 cm. Areas of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia could see enough freezing rain to create an initial glaze of ice before a turn to rain. The rain will generally total 15 to 40 mm.

As noted above, the wind won’t match up to the storm last weekend. Some east and southeast gusts peaking 30 to 60 km/h are expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Due to the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands, northern Inverness County could reach gusts near 90 km/h for Sunday morning. Wind becomes southwesterly and diminishes by Sunday evening.

A number of weather warnings have been issued in the region by Environment Canada. They include freezing rain warnings in New Brunswick and P.E.I., as well as a wind warning for northern Inverness County in Nova Scotia.