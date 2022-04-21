Kalin's Call: April rain approaches monthly average; showers close out the week

The Maritimes has had a fair amount of soggy days this April.

On Tuesday, a soaker of a system brought a few parts of the region an additional 40+, 50+, and in cases 60+ mm of rain. That recent event boosted monthly rainfall amounts to near or even in excess of the 30-year climate normal (average) for the month. Southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia are leading the way based on a sampling of several weather station sites.

More April showers will arrive before the upcoming weekend. Showers move into New Brunswick Thursday night and Friday. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will see periods of rain Friday. This system won’t pack the totals seen earlier this week. The rain over the next 24-36 hours should range from 2 to 10 mm for most of the Maritimes.

The upcoming weekend will be dry for many, with some scattered showers and flurries possible in eastern Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Monday should be dry as well. A weather front, low pressure system combination is likely to return rain and showers to the Maritimes in the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe of next week. Showers are most likely in New Brunswick on Tuesday, with a good chance of rain for the Maritimes on Wednesday.

Seasonal outlooks by Environment Canada predict a general trend of above normal temperatures and near normal precipitation for the Maritime region for the period of April through June.