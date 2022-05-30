Kalin's Call: Best viewing for meteor shower in eastern parts of the Maritimes Monday night

There is the potential for a significant meteor display in parts of the Maritimes Monday night.

The event is known as the "Tau Herculids" meteor shower. It is created by the passage of the earth through the fragments of the comet "Schwassmann-Wachmann 3." The prediction for the peak of this shower is being given as near midnight for the Maritimes.

The radiant point of the meteor shower will be near the bright star "Arcturus," which should be positioned high in the sky and to the southwest near midnight, according to EarthSky.

It is also a "New Moon" Monday night, so moonlight won’t be a factor in viewing. You would of course want to get away from city or town lights.

Weather won’t be completely cooperative for the viewing. A weak cold front is moving north to south across the region.

By midnight, the front should be clear of eastern portions of the Maritimes. The sky will likely be clearest from Bathurst to Moncton in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and the north shore of mainland Nova Scotia, into Cape Breton.

The remainder of the region will be, at least, partly cloudy, with an area of rain and showers in southwestern New Brunswick, moving into western Nova Scotia.