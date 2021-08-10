Kalin's Call: Building heat and humidity triggers heat warnings for Maritimes

It’s expected to be a very warm and very muggy week ahead for the Atlantic region.

Positioned between high pressure to our east and a developing series of weather fronts to the west, the Maritimes will be in a steady southerly flow in the atmosphere into the start of the weekend.

That, in combination with a building ridge in the jet stream, will allow humid sub-tropical air to move up the eastern seaboard.

Squeezed between low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east, warm and humid air will move up the eastern seaboard and into the Maritimes this week.

Daytime highs are expected to reach up into the high 20’s and even low 30’s for much of the region over the coming days.

The exception will be coastal areas that could see low cloud and fog hold on longer into the day, along with onshore winds off ocean waters.

Those coastal locations can expect highs to mostly range low-to-mid 20’s, though still with a very humid feel to the air. Humidex values are expected to make it feel into the 30’s at times.

During the nights, low temperatures aren’t expected to cool lower than mid-to-high teens and even low 20’s.

The heat and humidity builds towards a peak Thursday into Saturday. A weather front is expected to break the muggy weather on Sunday.

The combination of conditions has already led to Heat Warnings being issued for parts of the region. Currently they are in effect for Bathurst and across the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick as well as the Valley into Cumberland, Colchester and Pictou Counties of Nova Scotia.

Heat Warnings in effect by Environment Canada as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The peak of the heat and humidity looks to be Thursday, Friday, and possibly Saturday.

The humidex is expected to make it feel into the 30’s across a large portion of the Maritimes by Thursday. Exceptions for some coastal/near coastal communities.

Late Saturday and Sunday a cold front is expected to pass through with scattered showers. The muggy conditions should break behind that front Sunday into Monday.