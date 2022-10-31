Kalin's Call: Fair weather haunts Halloween 2022

We’ve certainly had some frightful Halloween weather conditions in the Maritimes in past years.

After all, it was more than just a chill up the spin on Oct. 31, 1966 when temperatures fell several degrees below zero. Or the drenching of Oct. 31, 1973 when over 50 mm of rain fell on parts of the region including Halifax.

Trick-or-treaters had to tread a bit more carefully on Halloween evening 2000 when a few to several centimetres of snow was present on the ground in some areas.

Compared to that this Halloween evening is quite the treat! Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night with early evening temperatures in the mid-to-low teens cooling to the high single digits late evening. Patchy fog and drizzle developing overnight.

A southerly wind 10 to 20 km/h will ease through the evening. A Waxing Crescent Moon with 41% illumination will be present over the southern horizon.

We didn’t miss soggy weather by much this year. Patchy showers or drizzle will be present for Nova Scotia and P.E.I., on Tuesday with a chance of showers in the morning near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick. Those showers give way to sunnier, cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Looking ahead don’t forget we have the time change coming up next weekend. On Sunday at 2 a.m. the clocks go back an hour. It’s also a great time to check and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.