Kalin's call: High winds, snow and rain on the way for the Maritimes

Some areas are already into the start of the weather impacts that will be brought on by a combination of a cold front and a low-pressure system crossing the Maritimes late Thursday into Friday.

South and southwest winds are high and gusty and will continue to increase for southern areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia Thursday night where wind warnings have been issued.

Those winds should reach a peak Friday morning with gusts climbing into a range of 80 to 110 km/h. As the cold front passes Friday morning and afternoon, the wind direction switches to the northwest and the strength of the wind diminishes into Friday evening and night. There is a continued risk of power outages until that time.

The quick turn from southerly to northerly winds will bring a quick fall in temperatures back below freezing on Friday. That fall in temperatures is expected for New Brunswick Friday morning into early afternoon, and Friday afternoon into early evening for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. In some cases, temperatures could fall from several degrees above zero to several degrees below in a matter of hours. Wet surfaces could quickly become icy.

A flash freeze warning has been issued for much of the Maritimes for Friday.

Northern areas of New Brunswick will get onto the colder side of the system first. That happens Thursday night into early Friday morning. Heavy snow is expected for Madawaska and Restigouche counties with 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation forecast. Snowfall warnings are in effect for these areas.

The remainder of northern New Brunswick may experience a prolonged period of freezing rain, ice pellets, and some snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas at risk of that period of icy weather have been placed under a freezing rain warnings.

For the rest of the Maritimes, the most precipitation is expected to be in the form of rain. A general rain total of 20 to 60 millimetres is possible, with the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia with the best chance of reaching the high end of the range.

There is a risk of localized flooding as the ground is frozen; drainage systems may be blocked, and melting snow will add to the on ground water. The most rain will fall for New Brunswick Thursday night and Friday morning. The most rain will fall for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia Friday morning and afternoon.

