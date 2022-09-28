Kalin's Call: Hurricane Ian hits Florida, not expected to impact Maritimes

Hurricane Ian was in the process of making landfall in western Florida Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds in the eyewall of the storm near 250 km/h.

IMPACTS

The storm is much more compact compared to the arrival of Fiona for Atlantic Canada. That means the more intense weather conditions, including the highest winds, are more tight to the centre of the storm. Severe impacts from Ian are forecast for Florida, including a storm surge that could reach 3.5 to 5.5 metres, or 12 to 18 feet, on parts of the coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach. The most damaging winds will occur near and east of the landfall point, which looks to be between Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. Heavy rain will bring a risk of inland flooding and tornadoes are a risk in thunderstorms arriving onshore.

THE MARITIMES

The long-range weather pattern continues to be favourable for minimizing the risk of significant impact from Ian, or the remnants, for the Maritimes and Atlantic Canada. As Ian continues to move inland into the southeastern United States, a ridge of high pressure builds into the Maritimes Friday. That high-pressure system will help to keep Ian south and east of the region. There is little indication that even the remnant rain from the storm could approach as far out as the upcoming weekend.

In fact, it looks like that high-pressure system will give us some much needed fair weather late week through the weekend. Clearing is forecast Thursday into Friday. A mix of sun and cloud on the weekend, then a sunny start to next week. High temperatures will generally range in the mid-to-high teens through Saturday. Somewhat cooler weather is expected Sunday, as high temperatures come down into the low-teens. Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night all look chilly-to-brisk with low temperatures well down into the single digits.