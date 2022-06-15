Kalin's Call: June brings record rainfalls after a dry May

The latest round of wet weather brought widespread rainfall totals of 10 to 30 mm with higher amounts in eastern parts of the Maritime region.

Rainfall totals were particularly high in Cape Breton, where several volunteer and personal weather stations reported totals of 40 to 90+ mm. The 90.6 mm of rain reported on Tuesday at the Sydney Airport is a record for a June 14, breaking the previous mark of 50.3 mm recorded on June 14, 1973. Louisbourg, N.S., also set a new record with 72.4 mm, as did Port Hawkesbury, N.S., with 68.2 mm.

Tuesday’s rainfall brought the Sydney Airport up to 139.0 mm of rain so far this month. That is nearly one-and-half times the 30 year climate average (1981-2010) for that location. Halifax Stanfield International Airport has reached the June average for rainfall as well, with a total of 96.0 mm. Much of the rest of the region sits between 40 to 75 per cent of average June totals with half the month remaining.

The average daily June temperature remains below the 30 year climate average for the month, particularly for eastern areas which have seen more rain. That isn’t unexpected given it is only June 15 and temperature typically continues to rise through late June.