Kalin's Call: Low pressure system expected to bring shot of snow to southwest Nova Scotia

A low-pressure system originating out of the southern United States will exit New England Sunday morning, passing south and east of the Maritimes.

Despite not coming directly through, the low and trailing trough of low pressure is expected to get close enough to bring a shot of snow to the southwest of Nova Scotia.

Snow is expected to start late Saturday evening in the southwest of Nova Scotia, spreading north and eastward as lighter snow overnight into Sunday.

As it stands, parts of Nova Scotia’s Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens Counties could pick up some accumulation near or in excess of 10 cm. The snow would be lighter, or even just flurries, moving further north and east in the region.

Light snow and flurries expected for most of the Maritimes. The southwest corner of Nova Scotia could pick up snow totals of 10 to 15 cm.

The snow is expected to begin late Saturday evening in the southwest of Nova Scotia easing to flurries by near noon on Sunday.

The steadier snow in the southwest of Nova Scotia eases to flurries by near noon on Sunday. Flurries clearing the Maritimes Sunday afternoon into evening.

Strong winds are not anticipated. At this time, easterly winds 20 gusting to 40 km/h look likely to accompany the snow.