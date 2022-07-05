Kalin's Call: Maritimers can expect a rainy start to July after a wet June

The month of June was characterized by near normal temperatures, and near to much above normal rain totals, compared to 30-year averages in the Maritimes.

All three provincial capital areas exceeded their normal June rainfall. The highest anomaly was in eastern areas of Nova Scotia, particularly Cape Breton. The Sydney Airport came in with 204.8 mm of rain during the month, double the average of 96.9 mm, making it also the third wettest June on record going back to 1870. A large portion of that rain, 95 mm, fell on June 14, which set a rainfall record for that date.

While the first full week of July has started sunny, a round of rain with embedded downpours is moving in for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rain will move into New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia Tuesday evening. The wet weather will be reaching P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia after midnight. Expect a rainy start to the day Wednesday for all three Maritime provinces. The rain is then expected to clear New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia by mid-afternoon Wednesday and clearing P.E.I. and eastern Nova Scotia Wednesday evening.

General totals of 15 to 30 mm are expected but there will be some embedded downpours. Downpours are likely to push some local amounts into the 30 to 60 mm range. The higher rainfall rates will reduce visibility on roads and create hydroplaning conditions. If possible, check drainage on your property to ensure it is free of any summer debris.

A gusty south wind becoming northwest will accompany the rain. Widespread gusts of 30 to 50 km/h, with gusts as high as 60 to 70 km/h, are expected on exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. Both the rain and the wind should be manageable in the region.

Alternating sun and rain is also expected this week. Thursday is set to be mainly sunny with another round of rain and showers returns Friday before heading back to fair conditions for the weekend. I’ll have updates on what to expect daily on CTV Atlantic News Noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.