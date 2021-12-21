Kalin's call: Mid-week system to push rain further into Maritimes

Rain is expected to push further north into the Maritimes on Wednesday than what was originally forecasted earlier this week.

While communities in northern New Brunswick should still be prepared for a 15 to 30 cm snowfall, the rest of the region can generally expect 5 cm or less in a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain before a turn to rain. The rain will broadly total 10 to 20 mm, with areas near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia seeing amounts as high as 30 or 40 mm.

A northward push of rain should limit snow accumulation for much of the Maritimes. Northern areas of New Brunswick could still see totals of 15 to 30 cm.

Timing of the precipitation hasn’t changed much. The mix of snow and rain will develop west-to-east across the region late Wednesday morning through afternoon. The snow and rain mostly clearing east before sunrise Thursday morning. Scattered flurries, gusty winds, and falling temperatures are expected through the day on Thursday.

The mix of snow and rain develops west-to-east across the region late Wednesday morning through afternoon.

The wind forecast has come down a little, as well. East and southeast winds will increase through the day on Wednesday, peaking with gusts 30 to 60 km/h for most. Parts of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and eastern areas of the province could still reach peak gusts 60 to 80 km/h. Gusts reaching or exceeding 90 km/h are likely for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton Wednesday night due to the topography of the Highlands.

The snow and rain clears early Thursday morning. Scattered flurries and a cold, gusty west wind will follow for the remainder of the day.

The wind turns westerly on Thursday. Widespread gusts of 40 to 60 km/h through the day for most though as high as 60 to 80 km/h for PEI, eastern mainland Nova Scotia, and Cape Breton.

Special Weather Statements remain in effect for all three Maritime provinces. A number of weather warnings have also now been posted in the region by Environment Canada.