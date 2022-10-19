Kalin's Call: More rain and downpours to come for parts of the Maritimes
We’re not done with the wet weather yet, as rain and downpours slowly move east Wednesday afternoon, evening and into Thursday morning.
Through Wednesday evening, steady rain will be centred around eastern New Brunswick and central Nova Scotia including Halifax County.
By 2 a.m. Thursday, that steadier rain will be falling across P.E.I. and eastern mainland Nova Scotia.
Finally, by 9 a.m. Thursday morning, the steady rain will have cleared all but Cape Breton. Cape Breton will clear the rain by early Thursday afternoon.
Parts of the region remain under Rainfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements.
Additional rainfall totals for all but western parts of New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia will range from 20 to 50 mm.
South and southeast wind will continue to gust 30 to 60 km/h, except for in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton, where winds could gust up to 100 km/h Wednesday. Wind will be west and southwest on Thursday and breezy, sustained near 20 km/h with gusts 30 to 50 km/h.
Building high pressure gives fair weather for Friday and the weekend in the Maritimes.
