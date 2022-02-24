Kalin's Call: Most of the Maritimes will see snow Friday

Snow will return to most of the Maritimes on Friday as a coastal low moves from Cape Cod to pass south and east of Nova Scotia.

Snow is expected to start in southwestern Nova Scotia and southwestern New Brunswick Friday morning. Other parts of the region will see snow Friday afternoon. An exception will be northern New Brunswick, which may just see scattered flurries.

The snow is likely to start light for a few hours before picking up. It will also taper to lighter snow before ending. The snow is generally expected to clear west-to-east late Friday evening to near midnight.

The highest snowfall totals are expected in western Nova Scotia with a range of 15 to 25 cm. Snowfall totals then taper lower moving north and east. The snow is still expected to be “fluffier” with no mixing in of ice pellets or freezing rain. That should make it a bit easier to move out of the way as well.

Northerly wind gusts of 30 km/h to 50 km/h are still expected Friday evening and night for Nova Scotia. Exposed areas of the coast could peak near 60 km/h. While not particularly strong, they are likely to get the falling snow blowing around a bit, which may reduce visibility.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the Halifax area and much of southwestern Nova Scotia.