Kalin’s Call: Oct. 2022 mostly warm and dry; Orionid meteor shower peaks

The mid-week cold front likely brought some needed rain to parts of the Maritimes. The system dropped a general 20 to 40 mm, with a few areas reporting totals in excess of 40 and even 50 mm of rain. The locations reporting the highest totals were mostly in the west of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia.

Despite the round of wet weather this week, much of the region remains below average precipitation amounts for the month of October. Yarmouth, N.S., has seen near the sites’ monthly average and Fredericton, N.B., is getting close. Most other areas are sitting about half or less.

Think this October has been mild so far? You’re right! While we’ve had a few sets of chillier nights and mornings, daily high temperatures have been running 3 to 4 degrees above the monthly average. While Thursday and Friday are a bit more seasonable when it comes to daily highs, the weekend ahead is expected to see a climb up in temperature.

Now, behind a cold front, the region can expect some fairly clear conditions Thursday night. Good night sky viewing weather. The Orionid meteor shower should be reaching peak Thursday night and Friday night. The radiant point for the shower will be near the constellation Orion. Orion rises above the eastern horizon near midnight, reaching its highest point in the sky very early Friday morning above the southeastern horizon. That makes the meteor shower best to view overnight, or in the hours before dawn. As with most meteor showers, finding a dark area away from city lights and with an unobstructed field of view of the sky is best.

We are well into fall now. A few seasonal things of note, including that Halloween is on a Monday this year with a half moon expected -- weather to be determined. We continue to lose 2+ minutes of daylight through the end of the month. By Nov. 1, sunrise in the region is between 7:40 and 8:15 a.m. with sunset between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6, with clocks going back at 2 a.m.