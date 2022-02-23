Kalin’s Call: Passing low to bring Friday snow

A low-pressure system moving northeast out of the southern U.S. will trigger the development of a coastal low near Cape Cod Friday morning. That coastal low will then move northeast passing about 250 km to the south of Nova Scotia. While not coming directly through the Maritimes it is close enough to bring snow to parts of the region, with the most snow expected in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The snow will start in the southwest of Nova Scotia Friday morning. By mid-afternoon, the snow will have spread across mainland Nova Scotia and much of southern New Brunswick. Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton can expect the snow to move in late afternoon into early evening. The snow is expected to have cleared in most parts of the Maritimes by near or shortly after midnight.

Currently, it looks like Halifax County, extending down the South Shore and into the Tri-Counties (Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne), will see snowfall amounts near or in excess of 15 cm. Snowfall amounts then taper lower to the north and east. The snow should be of the “fluffier” variety, with no mixing in of ice pellets or freezing rain.

A north wind will peak with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h for Nova Scotia Friday evening and night. Given the “fluffier” nature of the snow, it may blow around a bit as it falls reducing visibility.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Halifax County and Nova Scotia's South Shore. I recommend checking your forecast again on Thursday, as a move northward of the system would result in an increase in snowfall amounts and wind gusts for southwestern areas of the Maritimes.