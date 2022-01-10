Kalin's call: Polar air brings biting wind chill to Maritimes

Following the passage of a cold front, northwest winds will provide a direct pull of polar sourced air into the Maritimes through the start of this week.

The northwest wind will remain on the blustery side Monday night through Tuesday, adding an extra bite to the cold when it comes to wind chill.

Wind chill can be described as what it "feels like" outside and is a result of air temperature, wind speed, and how we lose body heat. When it is windier, the layer of air near our skin is continually dissipated increasing the rate at which we lose body heat via convection, compared to a day with the same temperature but no wind.

Wind disrupts the thin layer of insulating air near our skin. The result is an increased loss of body heat via convection, making it feel colder than what the actual air temperature is.

Wind chill values making it feel -28 or colder come with an increased risk of frostbite to exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. Those conditions are possible Monday night in New Brunswick, particularly in the northwest of the province where an extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada.

The warning calls for wind chills near -36 Monday night into Tuesday morning. The entirety of the Maritimes will experience wind chills well down into the -20s Monday night, Tuesday, and much of Tuesday night.

Environment Canada provides this fact sheet on what to watch for and what steps to take in the event of cold injuries.

The region is expected to climb out of the worst of the frigid conditions by late Wednesday with a turn to southerly winds. Following that, there is a risk of a nor’easter impacting the Maritimes on Friday. Another snap of polar air is expected for the upcoming weekend.

While still cold, conditions will be improved by late Wednesday as a southerly wind takes the edge of the frigid weather.