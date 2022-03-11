Kalin's Call: Rapidly strengthening low-pressure system crosses the Maritimes late Saturday

A rapidly strengthening low-pressure system will cross the Maritimes late Saturday before moving north towards Labrador.

Rain will develop across most of the region Saturday morning into the afternoon, with the northwestern corner of New Brunswick seeing heavy snow.

The precipitation will be heaviest late Saturday afternoon through evening. There will be some areas of flurries in a colder westerly wind in the wake of Sunday’s system.

Fairly widespread rain is forecasted with amounts ranging between 20 to 50 mm. Localized flooding may result from a combination of high rainfall rates, melting snow, and blocked drainage systems.

Snow looks likely for the northwestern corner of New Brunswick with amounts between 15 to 30 cm. Even Woodstock in the west of New Brunswick and Bathurst in the northeast could finish with a snowfall of five to 15 cm as quickly falling temperatures Saturday evening, turns rain back to snow before it clears.

On a travel note, the Trans-Canada Highway runs through an area of New Brunswick that could see some significant snow. Additionally, portions of that highway will also be affected by heavy snow from the storm in Quebec Saturday.

Two peaks of wind can be expected with the storm. The first coming Saturday evening and night when the Bay of Fundy area of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island will experience southerly gusts 70 to 110 km/h.

Gusts are likely to exceed 110 km/h in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton, due to the topography of the Highlands. The strongest gusts are most likely on exposed areas of the coast, and on higher terrain.

The second peak of wind comes Sunday with west and northwest winds gusting between 50 to 80 km/h until mid-to-late evening. Exposed areas of the coastlines could peak with gusts near 90 km/h on Sunday.

Some power outages are often associated with winds that strong. Wind may also disrupt marine travel routes. Marine Atlantic has already posted an advisory stating they expect sailings to be impacted this weekend. Bay Ferries Limited has also canceled some sailings between Digby, NS and Saint John N.B.

Environment Canada has issued a number of weather warnings for the storm. These include rainfall and snowfall warnings in New Brunswick and rainfall and wind warnings in Nova Scotia.