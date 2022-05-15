Kalin's Call: Record-setting high temperatures across the Maritimes; Total lunar eclipse Sunday
What a week for weather in the Maritimes!
A stagnant weather pattern that featured a prolonged period of high pressure allowed areas not exposed to ocean winds to soar to some record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
New Brunswick had several locations that made it past the 30 degrees mark and the most high-temperature records set for a May 13. Here is a list of the records set Friday along with the previous record:
New Brunswick
- Doaktown 30.7 previous 25.5 1992
- Edmundston 32.0 previous 27.5 1992
- Fredericton 29.2 previous 27.2 1959
- Gagetown CFB 28.7 previous 27.8 1959
- Moncton Airport 27.7 previous 26.7 1911, 1918
- Kouchibouguac 30.2 previous 25.5 1992
- Miramichi 30.7 previous 26.0 1992
- Red Pines 28.4 previous 20.1 2017
- St. Stephen 27.3 previous 26.7 1911
- Woodstock 30.8 previous 26.1 1959
Nova Scotia
- Aldersville 27.1 NEW STATION
- Caribou Point 25.5 previous 20.8 1997
- Debert 26.6 previous 25.0 1989
- Halifax Int'l Airport 23.7 previous 21.7 1992
- Kejimkujik Park 27.3 previous 25.0 1978
- Malay Falls 22.1 previous 20.0 1991, 1992
- Shelburne Sandy Point 23.3 previous 21.0 1978
- Tracadie 22.3 previous 18.6 2013
Prince Edward Island
- Harrington AAFC 23.6 previous 17.2 2016
- Maple Plains 24.5 previous 19.4 2006
- St. Peters 20.2 previous 18.0 2009
- Stanhope 24.4 previous 22.0 1988
- Summerside 22.9 previous 21.1 2009
A north-easterly wind will cool eastern parts of the region on Saturday. The warmest temperatures will be in western New Brunswick and the interior of southwestern Nova Scotia.
Temperatures cool region wide on Sunday with cloudier conditions and rain and showers returning. Not necessarily bad news though as the fire weather index is elevated across much of the Maritimes and there are some wildfires being fought.
While not a lot of rain on Sunday, trace to a local 5 to 15 mm, hopefully, the added moisture will help with that situation a little.
There will be a total lunar eclipse Sunday night into early Monday morning. The eclipse occurs as the orbit of the moon takes it to a position where the Earth is between it and the sun. The eclipse begins near 10:32 p.m. Sunday evening reaching totality (total eclipse) by 12:29 a.m. Monday, partial eclipse ending by 2:55 a.m. Monday.
Will the weather cooperate? No such luck. Cloudy skies and patchy rain and drizzle are expected for the Maritimes Sunday night into Monday morning. The next lunar eclipse will be November 8, 2022. Fingers crossed for some better viewing conditions for that one.