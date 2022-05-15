Kalin's Call: Record-setting high temperatures across the Maritimes; Total lunar eclipse Sunday

What a week for weather in the Maritimes!

A stagnant weather pattern that featured a prolonged period of high pressure allowed areas not exposed to ocean winds to soar to some record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

New Brunswick had several locations that made it past the 30 degrees mark and the most high-temperature records set for a May 13. Here is a list of the records set Friday along with the previous record:

New Brunswick

Doaktown 30.7 previous 25.5 1992

Edmundston 32.0 previous 27.5 1992

Fredericton 29.2 previous 27.2 1959

Gagetown CFB 28.7 previous 27.8 1959

Moncton Airport 27.7 previous 26.7 1911, 1918

Kouchibouguac 30.2 previous 25.5 1992

Miramichi 30.7 previous 26.0 1992

Red Pines 28.4 previous 20.1 2017

St. Stephen 27.3 previous 26.7 1911

Woodstock 30.8 previous 26.1 1959

Nova Scotia

Aldersville 27.1 NEW STATION

Caribou Point 25.5 previous 20.8 1997

Debert 26.6 previous 25.0 1989

Halifax Int'l Airport 23.7 previous 21.7 1992

Kejimkujik Park 27.3 previous 25.0 1978

Malay Falls 22.1 previous 20.0 1991, 1992

Shelburne Sandy Point 23.3 previous 21.0 1978

Tracadie 22.3 previous 18.6 2013

Prince Edward Island

Harrington AAFC 23.6 previous 17.2 2016

Maple Plains 24.5 previous 19.4 2006

St. Peters 20.2 previous 18.0 2009

Stanhope 24.4 previous 22.0 1988

Summerside 22.9 previous 21.1 2009

A north-easterly wind will cool eastern parts of the region on Saturday. The warmest temperatures will be in western New Brunswick and the interior of southwestern Nova Scotia.

Temperatures cool region wide on Sunday with cloudier conditions and rain and showers returning. Not necessarily bad news though as the fire weather index is elevated across much of the Maritimes and there are some wildfires being fought.

While not a lot of rain on Sunday, trace to a local 5 to 15 mm, hopefully, the added moisture will help with that situation a little.

There will be a total lunar eclipse Sunday night into early Monday morning. The eclipse occurs as the orbit of the moon takes it to a position where the Earth is between it and the sun. The eclipse begins near 10:32 p.m. Sunday evening reaching totality (total eclipse) by 12:29 a.m. Monday, partial eclipse ending by 2:55 a.m. Monday.

Will the weather cooperate? No such luck. Cloudy skies and patchy rain and drizzle are expected for the Maritimes Sunday night into Monday morning. The next lunar eclipse will be November 8, 2022. Fingers crossed for some better viewing conditions for that one.