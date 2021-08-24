Kalin's Call: Remnants of Henri expected to bring showers and downpours to Maritime region

After making landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday on Rhode Island, Henri has weakened to a tropical depression over the New England area of the United States.

Henri has weakened to a tropical depression in New England. The National Hurricane Center has issued their final updates for the system.

The remnants of the system are forecast to track close to, or across, southwest Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

While not presenting hazards such as high winds or storm surge for our region, it is still going to have a heavy influence on our weather moving into mid-week.

Very warm and moisture laden tropical air still surrounds the tropical depression. Cloudy skies along with patchy showers, drizzle, and fog will be present for the Maritimes on Monday night, with an area of rain expected to move into New Brunswick.

Due to the high amount of moisture in the air there is a risk of downpours where showers and rain occur.

While much of the region can expect a rainfall of a few to near 15 mm, local totals for areas that experience downpours could range 20 to 50 mm.

As of Monday afternoon the areas that appear to have the greatest risk of downpours include New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.

Cloudy with showers, drizzle, and fog tonight. Rain in New Brunswick. Where showers and rain occur there is a risk of downpours due to the tropical nature of the air.

On Tuesday the remaining showers and rain will clear to the northeast morning through afternoon. Much of the Maritimes should see some sun Tuesday afternoon.

Wind will generally be from the south and southeast Monday night with gusts 20 to 40 km/h. The wind turns southwest on Tuesday with gusts ranging 30 to 50 km/h.

There will be a very muggy feel to the air present into Thursday. The humidity will be broken by a cold front crossing the region late Thursday into Friday.

