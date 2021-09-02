Kalin's Call: Remnants of Ida continue to soak much of the Maritime region

The most persistent heavy rain is coming up through the Bay of Fundy and into southern New Brunswick as well as Prince Edward Island.

Some western and northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia are being clipped by that heavy rain.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, an automated weather station from Brier Island on the Digby Neck of Nova Scotia was reporting over 100 mm of total rain and a station on Grand Manan over 90 mm.

Personal weather station reports from the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia range 45 to near 60 mm. The Saint John Airport is at 60 mm and climbing.

All of these reports are preliminary and are expected to increase in most cases moving into Thursday evening. Localized flooding and flash flooding is still a risk.

Very preliminary rainfall reports from some of the automated weather stations in the region. In most cases, these numbers will increase moving into Thursday night.

Speaking of Thursday evening, by around the mid-to-late evening hours, the last of the heavy rain and downpours should be exiting northeast of the Maritime region.

The centre of the system itself, though, will stall in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Friday. This means that while the heaviest rain will be past the Maritimes, there will be some lingering areas of lighter rain and showers that hold over into Friday.

The heaviest rain and downpours are forecast to exit northeast of the region this evening. Areas of lighter rain and showers will linger into Friday.

Gusty winds are accompanying the rain Thursday and will be present into Friday. East and southeast winds with peak gusts 30 to 60 km/h for most (up to 60-80 km/h for exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline of N.S.) will turn west and northwest overnight. Widespread gusts of 30 to 60 km/h on Friday from the west and northwest.

Coastal areas of the northeast of New Brunswick, P.E.I, and the north shore/Cape Breton areas of Nova Scotia could reach gusts 70 to 90 km/h.

Gusty winds turn west and northwest overnight and continue into Friday. Peak gusts tomorrow could reach 70+ km/h around eastern coastal areas.

There have been some sporadic power outages in all three Maritime provinces as the inclement weather progresses through.