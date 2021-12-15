Kalin's call: Snowy roads possible Thursday morning for some in N.S., N.B.

A warm front arriving out of the northeastern United States is expected to bring a mix of snow and rain to parts of the Maritimes overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

While a complete turnover to rain and temperatures well above freezing is expected by late Thursday, the precipitation does initially start as snow for many.

The snow amounts are generally not expected to be heavy but for some areas, there will be enough to create greasy roads and reduce visibility for brief periods. The morning commute in western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area, is likely to experience such conditions.

Motorists should plan for a little extra time and space on the roads.

Falling, accumulating snow can be expected for western areas of the region Thursday morning.

For many, the snow will total trace amounts up to five centimetres. Communities in New Brunswick close to the border of Maine could see five to 10 centimetres.

Areas away from the coast in the southwest of Nova Scotia could also see five to 10 centimetres of snow, including the Annapolis Valley.

The snow has a better chance to accumulate in the western part of the region as it begins Wednesday night and Thursday morning, while temperatures are still colder.

Northern areas of New Brunswick may see some freezing rain Thursday afternoon before temperatures increase to above freezing by evening. Rain totals for the system will range between five to 15 millimetres.

By Thursday afternoon, most of the region will have, or be in the process of, turning over to rain. A risk of freezing rain in northern New Brunswick.

Temperatures will rise into Friday morning in a southerly wind. Temperatures will then start to fall Friday afternoon in a gusty northwest wind.