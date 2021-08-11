Kalin's Call: Soggy July weather brought cooler temperatures to the Maritimes

The Maritimes may be in a hot, humid stretch this week, but last month wrapped up cooler and on the soggy side for July.

In the latest weather and climate summary released by Environment Canada for the region, it noted that in contrast to the previous several months, temperatures trended slightly towards the cooler side when compared with 30-year climate normal.

A generally cooler July for the Maritimes.

There was plenty of rain for much of the region in July. A notable standout includes Saint John, N.B. which saw 233.4 mm, over double the climate normal for the month.

Weather events that contributed to the higher rain included the passing of Post-Tropical Storm Elsa July 9 into July 10, as well as a number of incidences of thunderstorms that produced enough rain to create local incidences of flash flooding.

Plenty of rain during the month. The exception northern New Brunswick where total precipitation amounts finished a bit below climate normal.

An exception to the wet conditions, northern New Brunswick finished below what is typically expected in July. This likely contributed to below normal stream flows observed for the river system for that part of the region.

Additionally, no significant drought conditions were observed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for the Maritimes at month's end. In contrast to central and western Canada, wildfire conditions were low. There were a few periods in the month in which wildfire smoke from the western fires was present.

Sea surface temperatures around the Maritimes remain warmer. The anomaly was estimated to be highest for near coastal areas of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the Northumberland Strait where it was near plus 5 degrees.

Sea surface temperatures were observed to be above normal for much of our surrounding ocean water through July. Most above in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Northumberland Strait.

Data and summary information courtesy of Environment Canada.