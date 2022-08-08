Kalin's Call: Summer soak, rain alerts for parts of Maritimes

A weather front sprawling out of Ontario and Quebec is leading a low pressure system across the Maritimes Monday through Tuesday. Rain, drizzle and fog are expected in the region with some areas experiencing heavy rain for a period of time.

Special Weather Statements are in effect for much of New Brunswick, all of Prince Edward Island and into parts of northern and eastern Nova Scotia. The statements call for widespread rain totals by Tuesday afternoon of 30 to 50 millimetres, with higher amounts possible locally.

New Brunswick can expect the heaviest rain between midnight and 5 a.m., Prince Edward Island between 5 and 10 a.m. and Cape Breton between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

After that, the heaviest rain will clear east of the Maritimes, with lingering scattered showers and patchy drizzle behind. Communities under alerts for higher rainfall amounts may want to check drainage on their property to ensure it is free of summer debris. Downpours could also reduce visibility and create hydroplaning conditions on the roads.

There is a significant wildfire burning in central Newfoundland. The area will catch some rain from the same system on Tuesday. At the current time, it is likely to range from 10 to 30 millimetres. A shift northward with the heavier rain from the system would increase those totals.

The rain will be welcomed by many in the Maritimes. While a number of weather stations in the region posted near-to-above normal rain totals for the month of July, summer rain is notoriously hit-and-miss, as much of it is contributed by showers and thunderstorms. A good soak will help with lawns, gardens, wells, and the fire weather index.

Join me on CTV Atlantic News 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m. for the latest on the expected rain.