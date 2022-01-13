Kalin's Call: Weather warnings issued ahead of late week storm

A nor’easter is still anticipated to have a significant impact on much of the Maritimes late Friday into Saturday.

Weather conditions deteriorate heading into Friday evening and night. Heavy snow, ice pellets, and rain combine with high and gusty winds.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas that will likely see the most snow in combination with strong winds. The warning includes areas of western/northern Nova Scotia, areas of southern/eastern New Brunswick, and all of Prince Edward Island. Additionally rain, freezing rain, and wind warnings are in effect for the remainder of Nova Scotia.

Snowfall totals are likely to reach and exceed 30 cm for many under the winter storm warning. Snowfall amounts taper lower into western and northern New Brunswick due to being on the northern edge of the storm. Snowfall amounts taper lower towards the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and into the east of the province, where a longer duration of rain and ice pellets is anticipated before an eventual turn to snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. As for rain on Friday, areas on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia into the east of that province including Cape Breton could pick up totals of 30 to 50+ mm giving a risk of localized flooding.

The heaviest snow remains mostly likely for western and northern areas of Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

Northerly winds increase to hit peak gusts of 70-100 km/h for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. Friday night into Saturday morning. The high wind will contribute to periods of whiteout conditions where heavier snow is falling. Additionally, wind that strong comes with a risk of power outages. The wind will turn northwest by Saturday afternoon with widespread gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. Gusts 70 to 90 km/h could still be present for coastal areas of southwestern Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, and P.E.I. until Saturday evening. Snow squalls developing in the northwest winds will be risk for the north shore of mainland Nova Scotia and Inverness/Victoria Counties Cape Breton Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Strong northerly winds will create blowing snow and a risk of power outages Friday night into Saturday morning.

Very cold air will rush back into place region wide on Saturday. Be cautious of snowy and slushy surfaces turning to ice quickly.

There is also a risk of elevated coastal water levels at high tides during and directly following the passage of the storm. Environment Canada cautions to watch water levels during the high tide of Saturday afternoon for the eastern coastline of New Brunswick. For the northern coastline of P.E.I., watch water levels during the high tides late Saturday afternoon. The high tides Friday evening will be the one to watch for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and Saturday morning for the Northumberland and Gulf coasts. For more detailed tide times for your area you can check here.

The public is advised to monitor for further alerts issued for the storm. I’ll have updates and animated timelines daily on CTV Atlantic News Noon, 5 PM, 6 PM, and 11:30 PM.