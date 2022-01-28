Kalin's Call: Winter storm to bring wicked weekend weather

Weather conditions will deteriorate quickly in the Maritimes Saturday morning and afternoon.

Heavy snow will first push into Nova Scotia early Saturday, arriving in southern New Brunswick and P.E.I. late that morning and early afternoon. Parts of northern New Brunswick will see snow by mid-to-late afternoon.

Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are still expected to see ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain mix in Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy in eastern areas of Nova Scotia with a risk of localized flooding.

The most snow accumulation still looks likely in southern and eastern New Brunswick, northern and western Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. There will be lots of blowing snow, so expect drifts and periods of greatly reduced visibility.

A widespread 20+ cm of snow is expected for the region. Snow will taper lower in the northwest of New Brunswick and towards Atlantic coastal and eastern Nova Scotia.

The wind will get the snow blowing around. There will be two periods of peak wind. The first late Saturday afternoon and evening, with widespread northeast gusts of 50 km/h to 80 km/h, with some 80 km/h to 100 km/h gusts most likely on exposed areas of the coast. There will be a second period of strong gusts Sunday morning as the wind swings around to the south and southwest for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Diminishing west and northwest winds can be expected by Sunday afternoon. There is a risk of power outages.

Remaining snow in the region should be much lighter by sunrise Sunday. It will take the day for that lighter snow to clear from west to east for the region. Watch for wet or slushy surfaces to turn icy as temperatures fall back below freezing quickly for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. on Sunday.

Winter storm, rain, and wind warnings have been issued by Environment Canada in the region.