Kalin's Call: Winter wallop expected Wednesday

A low-pressure system will move out of Texas to the coastline of the Carolinas over the next 24 hours. From there, the low will strengthen and move up just south and east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia on Wednesday. As it passes, it will bring a heavy snowfall to Nova Scotia and eastern areas of P.E.I.

Snow will start in the southwest of Nova Scotia near 4 a.m. Wednesday. By 10 a.m., snow will have spread across that province, as well as into southern areas of New Brunswick and P.E.I. The snow will continue into Wednesday evening before gradually easing to flurries overnight into Thursday morning.

Most of Nova Scotia will see between 10 cm and 30 cm of snow. The higher snowfall amounts look most likely for eastern areas, including Cape Breton. Charlottetown and eastern Prince Edward Island may also see snowfall amounts of 10 cm to 20 cm. Lighter snow and flurries is forecast for New Brunswick with totals of 1 cm to 5 cm, with the most near the Bay of Fundy coastline and for Moncton and the southeast.

Snowfall amounts will be dependent on how close the system passes to the coastline of Nova Scotia. Should it come in closer to the coast, the higher snowfall forecast will spread to other areas of the region, including further west in P.E.I. and into southern areas of New Brunswick.

The snow will be accompanied by wind gusts from the north and northwest, peaking between 40 km/h and 70 km/h, except for Cape Breton, which will see gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h. Nova Scotia and eastern P.E.I. should anticipate periods of reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow.

Typically, the biggest impact from weather such as this is to travel. Roads will become snowy and slippery in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Travel services such as ferries, airports, and bridges may be affected by delays. A special weather statement is in effect for Nova Scotia, as well as Queens and Kings counties in P.E.I. Residents in or travelling into those areas should continue to check their forecast for updates over the next 36 hours.

