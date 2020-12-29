U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Tuesday in Washington, DC, and urged Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Saskatoon, Regina drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to see expanded hours The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon. Live broadcast of Ontario’s New Year’s Eve special to be filmed at Windsor’s Capitol Theatre Windsor is taking centre stage when it comes to hosting a province-wide New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in the new year and say goodbye to the year that was. Popular role-playing game moves online during pandemic Fans of the popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons have moved online to keep playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.