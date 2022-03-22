Kamloops, B.C., teen wows 'American Idol' judges with backflip, then song

A B.C. teenager is headed to Hollywood following a successful audition for American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb, of Kamloops, managed to impress the show's judges enough to earn a place on the show.

Singers-turned-judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry gave the 18-year-old a golden ticket.

Referencing a hit from the show's first winner, Kelly Clarkson, Whitcomb posted on social media, "I can't believe I had (A Moment Like This)."

Whitcomb serenaded the trio of judges with Waylon Jennings' song Rock, Salt and Nails.

The teen, who told the judges he works in the summer as a motorcycle mechanic then works on pipelines the rest of the year, called his work "crappy labour."

As a hobby, he said, while demonstrating, "You know, sometimes I do backflips. Here and there, just sometimes."

After his performance, Bryan told him, "I'm not sure you know what you're doing yet. Like, I don't think you have any idea what you're doing, right?"

Whitcomb said he'd never taken any lessons and never sings in front of people, which Richie said "explains a lot for me."

But all three agreed that, given the opportunity and time, his voice "could be really something."

Richie voted to send Whitcomb home, but Bryan and Perry both said yes.

After finding out through to the next stage of the show, which made its debut back in 2002 and is now in its 20th season, Whitcomb did a second backflip, said over his shoulder, "Love you guys," grabbed his ticket and walked off set.