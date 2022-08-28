Kamloops drive-by shooting kills 1, injures another

Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for witnesses after a drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night.

Frontline officers responded to Ord Road near Singh Street around 10:45 p.m., Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.

The person who called 911 reported that two men had been shot inside a red Toyota Matrix, police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A little over three hours later, around 2 a.m., police were called to a vehicle fire on Frontage Road in Rayleigh. Investigators are now working to determine whether the fire and the shooting are related.

“Although the investigation is in its very early stages, the homicide victim was well-known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted,” said Kamloops RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, in the release.

“It is very important that anyone with information come forward as soon as possible to help officers determine what transpired and who is responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to it – including surveillance or dash cam video that may have captured anything suspicious – is asked to call Kamloops RCMP.

Investigators are particularly interested in video recorded on Ord Road, Singh Street, and Rayleigh Frontage Road between 9 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Tips can be provided by calling Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and referencing file number 2022-30179.