Kamloops man facing child pornography charge
Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested a local man for possession of child pornography.
Devan Shane Wallis, 32, was arrested on July 2 in connection to an investigation that began in April 2020, according to a news release issued by Kamloops RCMP on Thursday.
Wallis is charged with one count of possessing child pornography, police said, describing the charge as the result of "a lengthy investigation."
Wallis has been released with multiple conditions, police said.
He is not allowed to go to "any public park, public swimming area, community centre, or theatre where anyone under the age of 18 is or could reasonably be expected to be," police said in their release.
Wallis is also prohibited from visiting a daycare, school ground or playground, and he must not access any computer network, including the internet.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9, police said.
The charges against Wallis have not been proven in court.
