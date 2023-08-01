Kamloops woman hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in what police believe was a targeted attack

A 40-year-old woman from Kamloops is in hospital after being critically injured Monday evening in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

Kamloops RCMP issued a statement Tuesday detailing the circumstances around the shooting and asking possible witnesses to come forward.

Mounties say they were called to Shubert Drive near Richmond Avenue on Monday, just before 5:30 p.m., to assist BC Emergency Health Services.

Officers arrived to find the 40-year-old woman suffering “what appeared to be gun shot injures,” according to the statement.

The victim was taken to hospital where police say she remains in serious condition.

“At this point we believe the victim and assailant were known to each other and this appears to have been a targeted shooting,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley in the statement.

The suspect is described as a white man with a shaved head, who was wearing black shorts and white tank top at the time of the shooting.

Investigators are canvassing the area of Shubert Drive and Richmond Avenue for witnesses, security video and evidence. While the scene was still closed to traffic as of Tuesday afternoon, police said it’s expected to reopen later in the evening.

Anyone who was in the area between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on Monday and has information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2023-27542.

“This includes anyone who may have been walking through the trail system, on the beach or travelling or who resides on the roadway and may have surveillance video,” said Pelley.