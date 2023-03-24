Kamloops woman's disappearance being probed as homicide, RCMP say

A Kamloops, B.C., woman's disappearance is now being treated as a homicide case, according to an update from police Thursday.

Jo-Anne Donovan was last seen at her home on March 13. Local Mounties issued an appeal for information eight days later, releasing her photo as well as a picture of her vehicle in hopes of advancing the investigation.

"To be out of contact with friends and family for this amount of time is highly unusual for Jo-Anne and is causing family and police concern for her wellbeing,' a news release from the Kamloops RCMP issued on Tuesday said.

Thursday's update did not provide details about why police believe Donovan was the victim of a homicide, only saying that a body was found that has been "tentatively" identified as the 57-year-old woman. Official identification will be done through an autopsy, police added.

"This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for,” said Cpl. David Marshall of the Serious Crime Unit. "Our investigation has now shifted focus to determine what happened to Jo-Anne."

No information about a motive or potential suspect was provided, but the Kamloops RCMP said there is no indication that there is any ongoing risk to "the public."

Anyone with information, including those who saw Donovan or her vehicle in the days leading up to her disappearance, is asked to call 250-828-3000.