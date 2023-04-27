Kamsack to re-open acute care beds for first time since March 2021

It’s been ten months since a fiery rally in Kamsack welcomed Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley to its hospital.

At that time, service disruptions had shuttered its emergency department, and had local doctors fleeing elsewhere to practice, some because of worries of losing their licenses due to the increasing workload.

Following Hindley’s visit, he promised to re-open the hospital’s emergency department to pre-pandemic levels. Wedensday, a large portion of that promise was fulfilled, but not fully fulfilled.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority sent a press release Thursday morning, indicating that the hospital would re-open three acute care beds in the department, effective Sunday.

The department reopened in November 2022, but only offered three alternate level of care (ALC) beds, along with one palliative care bed.

The hours will also expand Sunday at the facility to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., up from five days a week in the same hours.

Weekend on-call lab and x-ray coverage will also be offered from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the facility.

In an exclusive report by CTV News in February 2022, a medical centre employee raised concerns about the lack of available acute care beds at the facility, and adding that the service cuts began in March 2021.

Additionally, five beds in use at the time were dedicated for one per doctor, along with a bed for a local addictions program.