Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear

A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.

Rawson Lake Trail and Sarrail Ridge Route have been closed until further notice.

Alberta Parks posted the notice on its website Thursday. It also warned hikers throughout Kananaskis Country to be on alert.

"Although an advisory is in place for this area," it said, "bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time."

To avoid surprise bear encounters, it added, follow these tips:

Make plenty of noise and travel in group;

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs;

Keep your pet on a leash;

Carry bear spray. Make sure it’s easily accessible, and know how to use bear spray; and

Learn more about bear safety on the Alberta Parks webpage or at WildSmart.

Please report all bear sightings by immediately calling 403-591-7755.