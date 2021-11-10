Kanata retired nurse wins $1 million lotto prize

A retired nurse in Kanata is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Sandra Pilgrim-Stark says she was about to replay her ticket when she heard the winning jingle go off.

“I asked the clerk how much and she whispered, ‘A lot of money,’” Pilgrim-Stark said in an OLG news release. “After I found out I won $1 million, I stood in the corner of the store with tears in my eyes in disbelief.”

She said she plans to pay her mortgage, share the winnings with her children and invest in her future. She also plans to travel.

“I feel like I’m floating on cloud 9,” she said. “It’s been a journey of disbelief and elation.”

Pilgrim-Stark bought her ticket in the Oct. 20 draw at the Real Canadian Superstore on Eagleson Road in Kanata.