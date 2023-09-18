Kanata's Rattray won't play for hometown in PWHL; Ottawa selects USA's Harmon in first round

Kanata native and Olympic gold medallist Jamie-Lee Rattray has been selected in Monday's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) inaugural draft, but she will be lacing up against her hometown team.

Boston drafted Rattray with its third-round pick in Monday's draft, taking her 15th overall.

Rattray, 30, was on Canada's Olympic gold-winning women's hockey team in 2022. She also won gold for Canada at the 2010 IIHF under-18 championships and has two gold medals from the women's world hockey championships.

Speaking to CTV News Ottawa when the league was announced in August, Rattray said she was excited for the future, even if she didn't end up playing for Ottawa.

"Obvioiusly, playing at home would mean a lot to me and be super special, but I think, in general, I think going to Ottawa to play, even against the Ottawa team, would be special for me and my family," she said.

Ottawa selects U.S. defender in first round

With its first-round pick, Ottawa selected American defender Savannah Harmon fifth overall. Harmon, 27, was part of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the 2023 women's world championships and silver medallist on the U.S. 2022 Olympic team.

Speaking to TSN, Harmon said she's focused on being a reliable defender for Ottawa.

"I want to be someone who works hard and is reliable and contribute on both ends of the ice, and so, just do what I can from the back end to help the forwards," she said.

Ottawa also drafted Canadian defender Ashton Bell, American defender Jincy Dunne-Roese, and American forward Gabrielle Hughes in the first four rounds.

They will join Canadian Olympians Emily Clark (F), Brianne Jenner (F) and Emerance Maschmeyer (G) in the nation's capital, playing out of TD Place Arena.

There are 15 total rounds in the 2023 draft, as each of the six teams fill out their rosters.

The as-yet unnamed Ottawa team will be coached by Carla MacLeod. Michael Hirshfeld has been named general manager.

The inaugural season is expected to begin in January.