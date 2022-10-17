iHeartRadio

Kane Brown coming to Calgary, Edmonton on 'Drunk on Dreaming' tour


Kane Brown performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Country musician Kane Brown will be performing in both Calgary and Edmonton this December as part of his Drunk on Dreaming tour.

The 28-year-old singer/songwriter will perform at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 followed by a show at Edmonton's Rogers Place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Brown then takes off to Europe for a series of shows in the United Kingdom.

The tour follows the success of Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour.

His new album Different Man was released on Sept. 9 and features singles "Like I Love Country Music," "One Mississippi" and "Grand."

Tickets for both shows are already on sale.

To see a complete list of tour dates you can visit Brown's website.

