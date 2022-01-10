Kapuskasing fire under investigation
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The provincial crime unit and fire marshal are investigating after a fire in Kapuskasing on Sunday night, police said.
Emergency crews were called to a structural fire on Lang Street around 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
"No one was injured in the fire," OPP said.
"The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation."
OPP Const. Julie Vinneau told CTV News in an email the building contained a business with an apartment above it.
The tenants were safely evacuated.
More information to follow as details become available.
