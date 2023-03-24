Kapuskasing man charged with possession of online child sexual abuse material

A 33-year-old Kapuskasing man is facing charges following a child sexual exploitation investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers with the child exploitation and digital forensics units and James Bay detachment searched a home in Kapuskasing on Wednesday and seized multiple electronic devices, OPP said in a news release Friday.

As a result, the accused has been charged with two counts of child pornography possession.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 24.

"Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized," OPP said.

"The OPP will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety."

Parents can find help on Canada's national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children website and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Anonymous tips and reports can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and Cybertip.ca.

Reports of online sexual luring of kids in Canada have increased by 815 per cent in the last five years.