Kapuskasing OPP say driver was impaired, speeding and had open liquor in vehicle

A 24-year-old from Corbeil is facing several charges after Kapuskasing Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop Aug. 26.

Pulled over for speeding, police said the driver was found to have consumed alcoholic beverages and had open liquor in the vehicle.

The suspect also had more than one driver's licenses, no vehicle permit and didn't have proof of insurance.

The driver is now charged with impaired driving, driving with open liquor in the vehicle, having more than one license, not having a permit and driving more that 49 km/h more than the speed limit.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 4 in Kapuskasing.