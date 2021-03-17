The town of Kapuskasing is getting ready to blow out 100 candles. The town, which incorporated in 1921, would like to throw a big party, but is opting for a virtual celebration.

Due to COVID-19, the 100th anniversary will launch live on the Kap100 Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. on April 8. The evening will begin with a photo exhibit, showcasing what the town looked like in the 1920s.

Viewers will also get to hear from some past mayors. Kapuskasing has had 21 mayors between 1921 and 2021.

The town has a rich history, with connections to the rail and forestry industries; it was also the site of an interment camp during the First World War.

One municipal councillor said the best thing about Kapuskasing is its people.

“They’re so welcoming. I’m not originally from Kapuskasing. I’ve been here for the last six years and a half and that’s what kept me," said Julien Boucher, town councillor. "It’s really different from any town, any city that I’ve went to."

Boucher said there will also be an ice fishing challenge, prize draws and there may be some in-person events over the summer if and when the pandemic health rules relax.