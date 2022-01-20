Kapuskasing suspect, 76, faces multiple sex assault charges dating back to 1970s

A 76-year-old suspect from Kapuskasing was arrested and charged this week with numerous sexual assault offences dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday they received a complaint Dec. 2, 2021, and made the arrest in Kapuskasing on Jan. 18.

The 76-year-old is charged with eight counts of indecent assault on a male, and one count each of gross indecency, assault and intimidation.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on Feb. 28.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or believes they were a victim of similar circumstances to contact Kapuskasing OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Residents can also submit information online. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.