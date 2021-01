Ontario Provincial Police say a 31-year-old Kapuskasing woman has been charged in an insurance fraud investigation.

Police said in a news release Wednesday morning members of the James Bay detachment found evidence of fraud totalling over $67, 000 after receiving a report on Sept. 21.

The woman was released and scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22 in Kapuskasing.

Police are not revealing which type of insurance is involved in the case.

The allegation has not been proven in court.