Karen Principe defeats incumbent Jon Dziadyk in tastawiyiniwak

Incumbent Jon Dziadyk lost to Karen Principe in tastawiyiniwak, CTV News has declared.

As of publication, with 22 of 25 polls reporting, Principe had a 1,465-vote lead, or 8.4 per cent, on Dziadyk.

Ahmed Knowmadic Ali, outgoing Mayor Don Iveson's endorsement in the ward, was third with 2,675 votes.

Cody Bondarchuk had 2,351 votes, while Zain Hafiz and Iannie Gerona are in the low hundreds.