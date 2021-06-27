Karts are back on the track in Sudbury

The less than favourable weather conditions didn’t stop racers from competing on the race track in Sudbury Sunday.

Although training had to be delayed this year, officials with the Sudbury Kart Club say they are hopeful all of the competition days they have planned for the rest of the season will go ahead in 2021.

That certainly wasn’t the case in 2020 however.

“Specifically last year was actually our 25th anniversary so we had a plan to do 9 races but we got cut down to 4. It really cut our races down,” says Adam Morin, Sudbury Kart Club.



“This year we plan to do 9 races but so far this is our first race we’re planning to do 7 at the moment.”

CTV News spoke with racers excited to get back to doing the sport that they love.

“It’s really fun I get to wipe out on the track all the time and they beat me but it doesn’t matter to me,” said Miles Lindgren.

“I like racing with my friends and going fast,” said John Corsi.

Although both John and Miles have been competing for a few years now for some today was the very first time competing.

“We are the most northern kart club in Ontario and for them they have to come out to these events and so you’ll notice there’s a lot of novices here which is 9 and under. So for them it’s their first time out they’ve had two practice sessions but now it’s really the first time to race,” says Morin.

The next Technica Mining Karting Competition will take place on July 18 at 8:00 a.m.