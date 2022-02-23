Kathleen Edwards is quitting Quitters
Kathleen Edwards is quitting Quitters Coffee in Stittsville.
"Goodbye Quitters hello Equator Coffee," Edwards said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
"It's been an amazing ride, Stittsville. Thank you for the love and for welcoming our new friends to the hood."
Equator Coffee, the locally owned coffee shop specializing in roasting and delivering fresh organic coffee, will open in the Stittsville location on March 8.
Yes, I'm quitting quitters. pic.twitter.com/tkCtdgt3EO— Kathleen Edwards (@kittythefool) February 23, 2022
"Our food menu will not be changing, our staff is going to become part of the Equator team," Quitters Coffee said on Facebook.
In 2014, Edwards decided to pack up her guitar, return to the Ottawa area and open a café on Main Street in Stittsville. According to Edwards' website, a running inside joke with bandmate Jim Bryson was about opening a coffee shop and naming it Quitters.
In response to a question on Twitter if she will be spending more time on music, Edwards said, "100 per cent the plan."
Edwards released her fifth studio album in 2020, called "Total Freedom."
Equator Coffee Roasters has locations in Westboro, Almonte and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa
