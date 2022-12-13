Katie's Christmas Countdown featuring northern makers

With the holidays quickly approaching, CTV News Northern Ontario weather specialist Katie Behun is exploring local makers and their products in a new segment called Katie's Christmas Countdown.

GREATER SUDBURY

Dare 2 Dream Alpaca Wear & Studio produces handmade products from animals, that look like small llamas, raised at its former alpaca farm on Highway 17 in McKerrow, west of Sudbury.

Lina and Ray Godard create the cold weather accessories out of the animal's fleece.

Two Sudbury authors, David Wickenden and Scott Overton, have both published several books. Many of the sci-fi, thriller and fantasy novels are set in Sudbury.

In addition to being available at Bay Used Books, the authors are also available for book signings at the farmer's market.

Katie Behun learned about the hand-poured soy wax candles made by a Sudbury couple at Swax Candle Co.

The relatively new company started after one of the owners gave the other a candle-making kit for Christmas in 2020.

She also learned how to make meat pies at C J Pies 'N' More, the little Dutch bakery in Warren, east of Sudbury.

The bakery is run by husband and wife duo Gerry and Colleen Pronk. Gerry came to Canada from Holland to work as a pastry chef. The couple moved to Warren after visiting friends during a fishing trip and bought an old grocery store, turning it into a full-service bakery.

All four of these vendors have booths at Sudbury Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NORTH BAY

Cindy's Sweets in North Bay is a long-time vendor at the local farmer's market that has offered baked goods for the last 17 years.

Stephanie White, of North Bay, owns The Crafty Mama Owl. She describes her products as "wood décor with a purpose."

White creates wooden magnets with nature and inspiration in mind, her website said.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Katie's Christmas Countdown.