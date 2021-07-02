Kautex employees vote in favour of new contract

Employees of Kautex have voted 90 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement.

The three year deal includes a 6.9 per cent wage increase over the life of the contract, a lump sum payment of $2,750 and improvements to pension plan and healthcare plans.

Both sides of the automobile parts manufacturing facility are pleased with the results.

The union and company reached the tentative deal last weekend.

Kautex employs around 250 people across Windsor-Essex.