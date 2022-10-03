iHeartRadio

Kawartha Lakes crash sends two people to hospital


An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)

Police are investigating a collision that sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon in Kawartha Lakes.

Provincial police say the crash happened at the Sturgeon Road and County Road 36 intersection in Dunsford around 3:30 p.m.

One individual has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre with possible life-altering injuries, OPP says.

Police closed the area for the investigation.

