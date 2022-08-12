Kawartha Lakes OPP investigating drowning death in Shadow Lake

Police in the Kawartha Lakes are investigating the drowning death of a man in a Sommerville township area lake.

Police were notified of a possible drowning in Shadow Lake before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Good samaritans helped to save the swimmer, including a nearby boater who dove into the water and brought him back to shore.

Emergency services transported the 18-year-old man from Vaughan to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don't suspect foul play in the death but are continuing their investigation.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place later this week.